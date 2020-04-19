Levi Matthew Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Levi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levi Matthew Johnson, 70, passed away quietly on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. He was a carpet installer for many years. Levi is survived by 2 sons, 2 brothers Ronnie and Jimmy, 1 sister Bertha (Peewee); several nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends, and his beloved extended family on 75th Ave. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Johnson: a sister, Asalee and a brother Ivory. Visitation will be on Tuesday April 21, from 10 am to 12 noon at Charles Mackey Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held with Dr. Gil Wright officiating. Private interment at Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. The family extends their sincerest appreciation and gratitude for all acts of kindness shown during this time of transition.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved