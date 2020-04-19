Levi Matthew Johnson, 70, passed away quietly on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. He was a carpet installer for many years. Levi is survived by 2 sons, 2 brothers Ronnie and Jimmy, 1 sister Bertha (Peewee); several nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends, and his beloved extended family on 75th Ave. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Johnson: a sister, Asalee and a brother Ivory. Visitation will be on Tuesday April 21, from 10 am to 12 noon at Charles Mackey Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held with Dr. Gil Wright officiating. Private interment at Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. The family extends their sincerest appreciation and gratitude for all acts of kindness shown during this time of transition.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.