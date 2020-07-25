Though my flesh and heart may fail, God is my strength; He is mine forever. – Psalms 73:26. Jesus said: "The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives believing in me will never die." – John 11:25-26. Levy Sylvester Harrison, 86, more affectionately known as "Pop", peacefully transcended from the confines of his frail earthly body at 10:10 pm on July 23, 2020 to his eternal home where he now basks in the splendor of our glorious Lord. Levy was born on April 18, 1934 in Watson, Louisiana and never ventured far from home. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Ann Lisk, on April 13, 1955 and they spent the next 65 years enjoying a wonderful life together in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. Though small in stature, Levy had the heart of a lion; he epitomized the definitions of strength and courage to the very end. He had an exterior tough as nails, but those who were blessed with being loved by him had the fortune of truly knowing the essence of his gentle, kind, gratuitous and loving soul. Levy had a very special, tending towards sarcastic, sense of humor, but when you saw his sparkling blue eyes and bright smile, you never doubted that his intentions were pure. He was a man of few words, not one for small talk or wasted air on words of little significance. He was always direct in letting you know what was on his mind and when he spoke, you listened! Levy's favorite pastime was being outdoors, working alongside his beautiful bride either building or growing something magnificent or tending to one of the many animals they raised and cared for over the years. He was an avid gardener and found tremendous joy in planting, nurturing, harvesting, cooking, eating, and sharing the amazing fruits of his labor. Undoubtedly, Levy's greatest love was his family and his most treasured moments were the ones spent with his wife, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Even in his last days, as his body was weary and anguished, Levy took great effort to make sure his family knew how much he loved them by singing to them the sweet lyrics of Doris Day: "I love you a bushel and a peck." God knew the world needed a man resilient enough to handle the tribulations of this earth, but gentle enough to nurture and mold babies into strong adults, so He created Levy. Levy was an incredible provider and teacher who baled his family together with the soft strong bonds of love, rooted firmly in the lessons of grit and hard work. He loved and taught not with words, but through example. Perhaps his greatest legacy is that through his example, Levy taught his family to, in whatever life brings our way, always plow deep and straight and never cut corners for nothing in life is worth having if it isn't the product of hard, honest work. Always up before dawn, Levy was the consummate example of the rewards of hard work. A simple and humble man born of very meager means, Levy worked tirelessly all his days to give his wife and family the luxuries of life that he did not have as a child. Levy was a 1952 graduate of Live Oak High School. His first job was at Hoppers Drive-In followed by Guerin's Hardware and he retired from J Wilton Jones Sheet Metal. While working at J Wilton Jones, Levy ran his own side business (LS Harrison, a fabricating sheet metal company) from under his carport to help support his children through college. Ultimately, Levy turned that side business into a large family business (Metal Supply, Inc.) where he worked actively alongside his two sons every day until he was 83. Levy was a member of Comite Baptist Church. Those left to cherish Levy's memory are his wife, Pat; 3 children - Randy Harrison (Karen), Jennifer Starns (Russell) and Bret Harrison (Susan); 6 grandchildren - Joshua Starns (Candace), Jessica Debetaz (Brian), Jonathan Starns (Cassie); Kadie Johnson (Steven), Casey Harrison (Ariel), and Heather Harrison; 7 great grandchildren - Cade Starns, Chayse Starns, Kyle Starns, Eli Johnson, Lola Johnson, Levie Johnson, and Dax Debetaz; his sister, Janice Harrison; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Molly. Levy was preceded in eternal life by his parents, Leo Oscar Harrison and Olivia Fuglar Harrison; and 8 siblings – Lenadale Milton, Frank Harrison, Sally Buhler, Jewell Edwards, Alex Harrison, Lorris Harrison, Ina Mae Harris, and Ella V Curtis. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA, 70816 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am and burial immediately following. Pallbearers are Joshua Starns, Jonathan Starns, Casey Harrison, Brian Debetaz, Steven Johnson, and Cade Starns. Honorary pallbearers are Eli Johnson, Kyle Starns, and Dax Debetaz.

