Liddie "Lucy" Dickerson entered into eternal rest at the age of 84 on August 19, 2020. She enjoyed being the matriarch of her family and cooking. Survived by her daughter, Elaine M. Hauer; sisters, Elizabeth Dickerson, Annie (Herman) Christophe; brother, Roger Dickerson; grandchildren, Lakeisha (Russell) Johnson, Ronneshia (Myron) Harris and Ronald J. Thompson, Jr. Visitation Sunday, August 23, 2020, 2:00 pm until religious service at 4:00 pm, Mount Zion Inner City Church, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA. Dismissal, Monday, August 24, 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Road, Plaquemine, La. Reverend Mark Stewart, officiating. Entombment Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com