Liddie "Lucy" Dickerson
Liddie "Lucy" Dickerson entered into eternal rest at the age of 84 on August 19, 2020. She enjoyed being the matriarch of her family and cooking. Survived by her daughter, Elaine M. Hauer; sisters, Elizabeth Dickerson, Annie (Herman) Christophe; brother, Roger Dickerson; grandchildren, Lakeisha (Russell) Johnson, Ronneshia (Myron) Harris and Ronald J. Thompson, Jr. Visitation Sunday, August 23, 2020, 2:00 pm until religious service at 4:00 pm, Mount Zion Inner City Church, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA. Dismissal, Monday, August 24, 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Road, Plaquemine, La. Reverend Mark Stewart, officiating. Entombment Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mount Zion Inner City Church
AUG
23
Service
04:00 PM
Mount Zion Inner City Church
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service - Plaquemine
58790 Iron Farm Rd
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-778-1612
