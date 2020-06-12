Liesa Smith Gillis
1955 - 2020
Liesa Smith Gillis, a resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born July 15, 1955 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 64 years of age. She was a retired educator and guidance counselor with the Livingston Parish School System. She had a love for life and cherished her family, her friends, and her fellow educators and students. She is survived by her husband, Kirk Gillis, Greensburg; two children, Amber Graff and Dr. Eugene R. Graff, Jr., daughter Molly, Hammond; and Cassie Gillis, daughter Marissa, Lakewood, CO; sister, Lyn and Richard Easley, nephew, Richard C. Easley, and niece, Jennifer Davis, aunt, Elois Smith McNabb, Greensburg; and uncle, Harold Ray Smith. She was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Toffie Smith. Visitation at Greensburg United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Donald Lum and Dr. Kenneth Reed. Interment Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. Memorial donations may be made to Greensburg United Methodist Church. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greensburg United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Sending my sympathy to Kirk, Amber, Cassie and all the family. Leisa was such a nice person from a wonderful family. Praying for God to help them all through this sad time.
Sarah Jo Stevens
Friend
June 12, 2020
Kirk, Amber, Cassie, Lyn, and family,
I am heartbroken over your loss. Please know that you are and have been in my prayers. I am so glad that I enjoyed a long visit with Liesa and some other dear friends earlier this year. Her kindness and sweet spirit will be missed.
May God comfort your hearts at this difficult time.
Love and prayers, Nona Gail
Nona Gail Jones
Friend
June 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember how sweet she was to everyone. Lifting up prayers for the family. Many precious memories and Gods love will see you through this time.
Barbara Cheney
Coworker
June 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
St Helena Parish Sheriff's Department
June 12, 2020
Kirk and family, I am so sorry to hear about Liesa, she was a sweet lady with a huge smile, she will be so missed. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you. May God comfort you all.
ANN HUFF
June 12, 2020
Lyn, so very sorry to hear of your loss of your sister. Sending sincerest condolences.
Belinda (Carter) Sanchez
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
Praying for the Gills and Smith families
Sharon Breckenridge
Neighbor
June 12, 2020
We are so sorry for you and your family. Our prayers are with you all.
Jean and Dudley Claxton
Friend
June 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Liesa was one of the sweetest people that I ever worked with. She always had a smile. We shared many laughs over the years.
Melba Elkins
Coworker
June 12, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences. Liesa was the epitome of class. She was such a beautiful lady inside and out. I know her passing will leave a big void. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. RIP my sweet friend ❤
Kim McKee
Friend
June 12, 2020
Liesa was one of the sweetest and kindest ladies we have ever known. She was a perfect lady and will be missed by many friends and family.
Jo Ellen and Daryl carruth
Friend
June 12, 2020
So sorry to hear this Kirk! Prayers for you.
Lana Hutchinson
Friend
