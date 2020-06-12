Kirk, Amber, Cassie, Lyn, and family,

I am heartbroken over your loss. Please know that you are and have been in my prayers. I am so glad that I enjoyed a long visit with Liesa and some other dear friends earlier this year. Her kindness and sweet spirit will be missed.

May God comfort your hearts at this difficult time.

Love and prayers, Nona Gail

Nona Gail Jones

Friend