Liesa Smith Gillis, a resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born July 15, 1955 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 64 years of age. She was a retired educator and guidance counselor with the Livingston Parish School System. She had a love for life and cherished her family, her friends, and her fellow educators and students. She is survived by her husband, Kirk Gillis, Greensburg; two children, Amber Graff and Dr. Eugene R. Graff, Jr., daughter Molly, Hammond; and Cassie Gillis, daughter Marissa, Lakewood, CO; sister, Lyn and Richard Easley, nephew, Richard C. Easley, and niece, Jennifer Davis, aunt, Elois Smith McNabb, Greensburg; and uncle, Harold Ray Smith. She was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Toffie Smith. Visitation at Greensburg United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Donald Lum and Dr. Kenneth Reed. Interment Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. Memorial donations may be made to Greensburg United Methodist Church. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.