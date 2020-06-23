Lil Ricky Louis Threeton II
Lil Ricky Louis Threeton II, 22 a resident of Maringouin, LA passed away shortly after 2:00 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was an electrician helper with Troy LeBlanc. Lil Ricky was an amazing mentor to his younger brother, Brock. He had a huge heart, loved everyone he met, and genuinely wished everyone happiness. He was passionate about video gaming, fishing, hunting and caring for his new best friend, his dog, Jake. He loved his daily chats with his Paw-Paw Allen and spending time with his mom and friends. He is survived by his mother, Amy Turner Threeton; father, Richard Threeton, Sr.; brother, Brock Allen Threeton; grandparents, Allen Turner, Sr. and Nita Turner of Maringouin, LA, John Threeton Sr. and Sandra Threeton of Walker, LA;  uncles, Dwayne, Allen Jr., Johnny, Brian and John; aunts, Carrie, Becky, Jennifer and Phillis; cousins, Beaux, Adrianna, Tyler, Rhiley, Alexis and Hannah. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brock Allen Threeton, Allen Turner, Sr., Colin Jewell, Cade Jewell and Hunter Comeaux.  A visitation and memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Niland Funeral Home in Livonia, La. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a memorial service in the funeral home parlor at 7:00 p.m.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
3508 Louisiana Hwy. 78
Livonia, LA 70755
(225) 637-2370
