Lila Gray Horton, also known as Annette, was a native of and long-time resident of Alsen, LA. Annette was born on February 10, 1951 and she departed this life on September 13, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Henry Gray; her children-two sons, Alarick Glynn (Leslie), and Alvin, Jr.; four daughters, Yolanda Lynn, Lenita Gwen, LaChanda Rochelle, and Ykeisha Renee; three grandsons, Adrian (Karah), Andre, and Adam; one granddaughter, TreChaune; and a host of additional relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Virlena Gray and husband Alvin, Sr. Annette was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 312 Old Rafe Meyer Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9:00 am, until service at 11:00 am. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Fellowship & repast will be held at church listed above. Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20, 2019