A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, March 11,2019 at Hood's Hospital in Amite, LA. She was born June 19, 1924 in Wewoka, OK and was 94 years of age. She was a member of United Daughters of Confederacy. She was a member of Friends of the Library Louisiana Genealogy Society and helped families do research on relatives in Tangipahoa. She was avid in crocheting and knitting. She was a member of Amite Cemetery Committee credited for mapping Amite Cemetery. She was a dedicated christian lady who shared her love with God and with her family and friends. She was a 20 year member of Church of Incarnation of Amite. She is survived by 1 son, Dudley Settoon, Jr. and wife, Joan Schumacher Settoon; 1 daughter, Judi Settoon Wall and husband, Ronald Wall; grandchildren, Kenna Settoon Hood, Keri Settoon, Phillip Kerr Wall and wife, Courtney, Kevin Wall and wife, Stephanie, Krystle Wall Morris and husband, Sid, Kristin, and Lori Settoon; great grandchildren, Tommy Hood, Billy Hood, Jordan Wall, Taylor Wall, Cody Wall, Hudson wall, Macy Wall, Hailey Morris, Kailey Morris and Liam Morris. Preceded in death by father, John McClellan; mother, Audrey Vernon Mixon; 1 daughter, Cecilia Settoon; 1son, Freddie Settoon; Pall bearers, Kerr Wall, Kevin Wall, Tommy Hood and Billy Hood. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, March 13, at Amite Cemetery, at 3:00p.m. Services conducted by Bruce Lininger. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements.

