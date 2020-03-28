Lila O. Way, age 89, passed away on March 26, 2020. She was a homemaker and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at St. Pius X Church. Lila was also an avid bowler. Lila is preceded in death by her husband, Warren D. Way; parents, Rufus and Iris Ortego; sister, Jeanette Andre; brother, Joseph Ortego; great granddaughter Amanda Withey. Lila is survived by her son, Keith Way (Lindy); daughters, Karen Romano, Laurie Foster (Craig), Becky Cline (J.A.), Wendy Way; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild on the way. Her life was her family and her love of her grandchildren. Services are private.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020