Lila Tullier East Villneuve, After 100 amazing years, Lila Lee went peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on September 11, 2020. Lila was born in Plaquemine, LA on May 10, 1920. She worked for the federal government for over 25 years. Lila is survived by two sons, David Villneuve (Rita), Charles Villneuve, Sr. (Marsha), and fourteen grandchildren; Melony Hamill, Dana Matens (Richard), Melinda Manno (Randy), Erin Conti (Todd), Kim Babin (Ivy), Dawn Johnson (Billy), Ronell Johnson, Marc East (Ashley), Tina Rodriguez, Charles Villneuve, Jr. (Jody), and Chris Villneuve (Deanna), Jacob East (Lindsey), Sunnye Morgan (John-Michael), (Angie McCoy (Barry), Lance Townley (Jessica). She is preceded in death by her parents, Amelie Marionneaux Tullier and Marcel Tullier, her first husband, Preston Castle East, her second husband, James Clarence Villneuve, a brother, Rome Tullier, and four children, Preston East, Ronald East, Richard East, and Gayle Burkett. She is also survived by 35 great-grandchildren; Matthew, Jarmen, Kayren, Emily, Tyler, Victoria, James, Ashley, Adrienne, George, Kaytlin, Karleigh, Lauren, Emalee, Alexandra, Haley, Jack, Nicholas, Braxton, Cody, Jon-Kingston, Cason, Knox, Major, Kannon, Maverick, Breaux, Keller, General, Ryan, Richard, Rachel, Paige, Tyler and Kendall, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Lila was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Pius Catholic Church and later, St Alphonsus Catholic Church. Lila enjoyed gardening, sewing, and fishing in Cocodrie, but her greatest enjoyment was being with family, especially her Christmas Eve gatherings. She touched many lives with her heart of gold, her quick-witted sense of humor, amazing stories, and overall pleasant disposition. While the family had anticipated a glorious 100th birthday celebration this year, she was blessed to enjoy a social-distanced birthday visit with family through her window on Mother's Day. "I'm just happy to still be here," she said. Special thanks to her devoted caregiver, Crystle Aucoin, the staffs at Maison de Fleur Assisted Living and Bridgeway Hospice. A mass will be held at St Alphonsus Catholic Church on Thursday, September 17 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Lila's memory.