Lilian Claire Maxwell Cosby, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed from this life at the age of 92 and was reunited with her mother, father, two sisters and granddaughter on February 26th, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, Loveland, CO. Lilian was born on October 28th, 1927 in Burlington, NC. She was the first daughter of Rev. Samuel Arthur Maxwell and Ethel Mae Rich. Lilian's younger years were spent traveling with her Methodist circuit minister father in Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina. Known as "Lil" by friends and family, she lived in several communities in Kentucky and in North Carolina before ending up in the small town of Hamlet, NC. during the WWII years. It was just after the war, while living in Hamlet, that she began dating the man she would later marry, Walter N. "Dick" Cosby. Lil attended Pfeiffer Junior College and Greensboro College in NC, graduating in 1948. Dick and Lil married on June 6th, 1948 in Oxford, NC in a ceremony officiated by her father. Lil loved the ocean, the seashore, especially Grand Isle, La. where a quiet evening listening to the surf was music to her. She had creative talents with needlepoint and crochet that she shared with her church community and family. Lil had a wonderful sense of humor and closely followed Erma Bombeck, Paul Harvey and Jim Bishop commentaries over the years. She was a huge fan of the "The Far Side" cartoons by Gary Larson. As a gardener, if she could plant it, she could grow it. She had an uncanny love for elephants and dolphins most of her life. She was an avid reader her entire life and loved crossword puzzles. She always provided a loving and organized home for her husband and two boys. She taught her boys to fish, to play golf and a love for the ocean. Her greatest quality was her desire to help those less fortunate than herself and she taught her boys compassion for others. She was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA and Denham Springs, LA as well as other cities in the South and had lived in Loveland the last ten years. Lil is survived by her husband of almost 72 years, Walter N. "Dick" Cosby, two sons, Wayne and his wife Lulie, along with grandson, Todd Cosby and wife Paige, as well as great-grandchildren, Tristin Cosby, Landon Cosby, Ava Cosby and Cruz Cosby; a son, Kelly and his wife Wendy along with Kelly's daughters, Stacie Cosby Price and husband Jessie Price along with great-grandchildren Calvin Price, Elise Price and Teddy Price; Katy Cosby Woltmann and husband Joshua Woltmann with great-grandchild, Caleb Woltmann. Lil was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Mae Rich Maxwell, her father, Dr. Samuel Arthur Maxwell, two sisters, Lettye Maxwell Brown and Ludie Maxwell Creech and her granddaughter, Christin Claire Cosby. A husband could not have asked for a more faithful and loving wife and two sons could not have asked for more than what she gave us in life as our mother. Lil lived a very full life and experienced many wonderful things over her years. When, in later years, she should have been able to take life easy, she suffered from two failed knee replacements and she was robbed of reliving all of her wonderful memories of life by the horrible effects of Alzheimer's disease for ten years, which brought uncertainty, loss of dignity, confusion, pain and loss of all those precious memories. It is our prayer that she is beyond all sadness and pain and is finally at peace. She is beyond all of those things now. There are no more lost dreams or memories. Lil is at peace and with God, our only consolation. There will be no public service and she will be interred in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Denham Springs, LA at a later date. 