Lilian Kerr Hahn, age 89, passed away on the morning of Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home in Baton Rouge. Lilian was born in Campinas, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil. She was the youngest of seven. Her mother, Aurora de Campos Kerr, was related to one of the first Protestant families in Brazil back when Brazil was officially a Roman Catholic Country. The family faithfully attended Sunday school and worship services morning and evening. Lilian's Father, Rev. William C. Kerr, was a descendant of American Civil War refugees who migrated to Brazil. He was also the professor of Hebrew in the Presbyterian Seminary in Campinas, and author of the first Hebrew grammar in the Portuguese Language. He taught Lilian's boyfriend and future husband, Carl J. Hahn, Jr, known always as Joe, an American missionary son. Lilian made her public profession of faith at age 18 and was a devout Christian all her life. She taught Sunday school classes since early 1950's and taught Bible lessons to women's groups both in Campinas and wherever Joe was pastor. She continued doing so during her retirement at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge. Lilian and Joe were married in Campinas in 1954. Officiating were their respective fathers. Lilian served as a missionary and later a pastor's wife, faithfully serving till she and Joe retired in 1998. Lilian attended primary and secondary schools, piano conservatory education in Brazil and pipe organ in the US. She attended one year at Queens College in Charlotte, N.C. as an early international exchange student in 1953. She received an Associate Degree in accounting in 1980 from Emporia State College, in Emporia, KS. Lilian became an American citizen in 2002 and proudly cast her first vote in the 2004 Presidential election. After retirement she and Joe travelled extensively through North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, North Africa, and Europe. Lilian is survived by her husband, Joe, two sons, William (Alice) and Carl J. Hahn, III, (Mary Beth) two grandsons, Tristan (Kelsey) and Andrew (Anne), two granddaughters, Rachel (Ari) and Ruth, and one great grandson, Jonas. Lillian is survived also by many nieces and nephews in Brazil. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA, 70815.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store