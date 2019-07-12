Lillian B. Collins

Lillian B.Collins entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2019. Survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn R. Popleon and Anita L. Collins; sons, Leroy F. Collins, Jr. and Juan E. Collins, Sr.; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Wednesday, July 17, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court St., Port Allen, LA. Reverend Demetric Collins, Sr. officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 17, 2019
