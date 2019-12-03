Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Philip Neri Church 6500 Kawanee Avenue Metairie , LA View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Philip Neri Church 6500 Kawanee Avenue Metairie , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Babin Dupré passed away quietly at the Sunbrook Assisted Living Facility in St. George, Utah on November 19, 2019. She had recently celebrated her 97th birthday. Born November 7, 1922 in Avondale, LA, she was the youngest of two children of Lawrence and Hazel Lee Babin. Her mother died shortly after childbirth, and Lillian was raised by her grandparents in Donaldsonville, LA. She graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette, LA with a degree in Business Administration in 1944. Three years later, she married Webster Henry Dupré in Donaldsonville. Webster worked for South Central Bell, which took them first to New Orleans, then to Memphis, Birmingham, Decatur, Georgia, and finally to Metairie. In May 2014, she relocated to St. George Utah to be near her two children there. Lillian was in great health until recently. She had a wicked sense of humor, and was a volunteer at East Jefferson Hospital in Metairie for an incredible 37 years. She was an avid football fan, and loved LSU, the New Orleans Saints, and Tom Brady. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Webster, her sister, Edwina Font, and son William. Lillian is survived by her daughter, Patty (Mike Scott), sons Nathan (Sara), Larry (Julie), David (Anne), and six grandchildren-Paul, Michael, Daniel, Bonnie, Alex and Olivia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Church, 6500 Kawanee Avenue in Metairie. Visitation will precede the mass from 8:30-10:30 a.m. A private interment will follow. For those so desiring, and in lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Lillian may be made to St. Philip Neri Church.

