Service Information Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home 3580 Robinson Rd. Jackson , MS 39209 (601)-922-3666 Burial 11:00 AM Mount Olivet Cemetery

Lillian J. Brule entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Lillian was born February 12, 1925 to Beatrice Colar Johnson and Lorenzo Edward Johnson. As a professional librarian she helped shape the minds of many young students in the New Orleans Public School System. At an early age Lillian accepted Christ as her personal savior and was a faithful member of the Cornerstone United Methodist Church in New Orleans and Wesley United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. Lillian was an active member of numerous civic and social organizations. For many years she was associated with and held office on the Board of Directors for Lafon Nursing Home of the Holy Family. She also served as treasurer of the New Orleans Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Following her relocation to Baton Rouge, Lillian joined the Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. As a passionate patron of the arts, Lillian enjoyed dancing, jazz & blues music, and the theatre. Fondly known as a social butterfly, Lillian spearheaded the founding of the New Orleans based Des Nouvelles Amies, and The Girl Friends Inc. social clubs. When she was not traveling, Lillian enjoyed attending New Orleans Saints football games and Mardi Gras festivities -balls, luncheons, and parties. She also relished spending time with her bridge and Pokeno clubs. Most of all Lillian loved life and connecting with those who filled her with joy - her family, friends, neighbors, sorority sisters and church members. Lillian was an alumnus of McKinley Senior High School and Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, LA. She was awarded a Master's in Library Science from Atlanta University. Lillian leaves to cherish her memories: Albert Brule, Jr. (Boston, MA), Daryl Brule (Nashville, TN), Alva Brule (Laplace, LA),Betty L. Johnson (Baton Rouge, LA), Juanita Johnson, (Baton Rouge, LA), Thelma French (God Daughter – New Orleans, LA), Larry & Patricia Butler (Jackson, MS), Sam & Sheren Sanders (Baton Rouge, LA), along with a host of adopted nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, coworkers, church & club members and caregivers. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Albert M. Brule, Sr., mother Beatrice Colar Johnson and father Lorenzo Edward Johnson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will occur Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:00a.m., Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Albert M. Brule, Sr., mother Beatrice Colar Johnson and father Lorenzo Edward Johnson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will occur Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:00a.m., Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122.

