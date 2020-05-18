Lillian C. Johnson
Lillian C. Johnson, entered into eternal rest on May 12, 2020, at the age of 55. Survived by her sons, Micheal Johnson, Jr., (Keira Cotton), Christopher Johnson and Nicholas Johnson (Jasmine Williams); 2 sisters; 6 brothers; grandchildren, Micheal Johnson, III, ZaKeyus Johnson and My'Keiria Cotton. The family will have a private service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
May 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this most difficult time . May the god of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that god keeps in his memory those whom we lose in death because they are precious in his eyes. Psalm 116:15
Mae
