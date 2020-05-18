Lillian C. Johnson, entered into eternal rest on May 12, 2020, at the age of 55. Survived by her sons, Micheal Johnson, Jr., (Keira Cotton), Christopher Johnson and Nicholas Johnson (Jasmine Williams); 2 sisters; 6 brothers; grandchildren, Micheal Johnson, III, ZaKeyus Johnson and My'Keiria Cotton. The family will have a private service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 20, 2020.