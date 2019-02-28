Lillian Carey Owens of Darrow, LA, went home to be with the LORD on February 26, 2019. Visitation will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 4396 Highway 75, Darrow, LA officiating Pastor Sylvia Burnett-Payton, at 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Burial will follow in Van Hoffa Cemetery, Highway 75, Darrow, LA. Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019