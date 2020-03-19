Lillian D. Thierry Dyer entered into eternal rest on March 13, 2020. Survived by daughter, Precious Dyer; sons, Geramh Thierry, Percy Dyer, Prentice Dyer, and Praxton Dyer. Preceded in death by her father, Wardell Campbell and mother, Lucy G. Thierry. Religious service, Saturday, March 21, 2020, 1:00 pm at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Minister Eric Shaffer officiating. Professional services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020