Lillian D. Thierry Dyer

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
Lillian D. Thierry Dyer entered into eternal rest on March 13, 2020. Survived by daughter, Precious Dyer; sons, Geramh Thierry, Percy Dyer, Prentice Dyer, and Praxton Dyer. Preceded in death by her father, Wardell Campbell and mother, Lucy G. Thierry. Religious service, Saturday, March 21, 2020, 1:00 pm at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Minister Eric Shaffer officiating. Professional services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
