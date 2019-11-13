Lillian Favaron Gunter went to be with her heavenly father on November 2nd, 2019. She was 87 years old and a resident of Greenville, SC. She was born in Gross Tete in 1932 and was 1 of 18 children. She was a resident of Baton Rouge for most of her life before moving to Cedar Park, TX. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 67 years Bill Gunter, her parents Reno and Julia Favaron, and her 17 siblings. She is survived by her children Harold Whittington, Pat Landry, and Debbie Eason and her husband Clark, 8 grandchildren Shane and Nicole Doughty, Tara Adams, Tabitha Adams-Smith, Julie and Ian Whittington, John Landry, and Tasha Jenkins, 7 great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Liesel, Logan, Amelia, Kamryn, Micah, and Sebastian. Visitation will be Saturday November 16th from 11-1 at Rabenhorst East with services to follow. Internment will be at Greenoaks cementary. Pallbearers will be Shane Doughty, Blaze Marino, Troy Favaron, Geno Guercio, Randy Favaron, and Kenny Carr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019