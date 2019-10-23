Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Harries Bloomenstiel. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Graveside service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. celebrating the life of Lillian Harries Bloomenstiel at Greenoaks Memorial Park under the direction of Rabenhorst Funeral Home, conducted by Rabbi Jordan Goldson. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Marc Caplan, Donald Caplan, Brady Mitchell, Elayne English, Sean English, Avi Bloomenstiel, and Sarah Alonzo. Lillian was born to Norris and Esther Harries in New Orleans, Louisiana, she was affectionately known to all who knew her and loved her as Lil. She attended school and business college in New Orleans and was an outstanding student. She married the love of her life, Lester I. Bloomenstiel, Sr., on October 22, 1940. They were together until his death in 1979. They had three daughters and a son. After World War II, she and her husband relocated to Baton Rouge. Upon arrival in 1948, they joined the congregation of Temple B'nai Israel, where she remained a member for the remainder of her long and rich life. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her grandson, A. Brent Caplan, her sister, Juliet Garb, her brother, Harold Harries, she is survived by her sister, Bertha Schneider of Metairie, her daughters Norrine Caplan (David) of Alexandria, La., Beryl Mitchell of Baton Rouge, Leslie English (Nelson) of Conroe, TX., and her son, Lester I. Bloomenstiel (Leef) of Van Alstyne, TX. She also leaves seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren to remember her. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lil was a member of this country's greatest generation. While her husband was deployed to the South Pacific as a member of the United States Army, she served as a civilian employee with to security clearance during World War II, while working as an executive assistant to the commanding officer of the New Orleans Port of Embarkation. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother and sister, and put family first, always showing unconditional love. She was an involved parent during her children and grandchildren's school days, serving as president of the P.T.A., chaperoning countless parties and school trips, and typing numerous term papers and college applications. She was an extraordinary cook, seamstress and chauffer for all her family. Until recent years, Lil was full of fun and adventure. She had boundless energy, and she loved to travel. She saw much of the world, visiting five continents, and almost all the United States. She will be remembered by all who knew her as beautiful, smart, and kind. She will be greatly missed. The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff of OLLIE STEELE BURDEN MANOR for their excellent care, to the care given by Hospice of Baton Rouge, and to Williamsburg Senior Community Living for her years of happiness there. If you would like to donate in Lillian's memory, please consider Congregation B'nai Israel, 3354 Kleinert Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019

