Lillian Lindsley Rodriguez, 94, a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 28, 2019, the day before her 95th birthday. She was a lifetime member of Carrollton United Methodist Church in New Orleans, and spent her final years as a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge. She served as an executive assistant for Sunny Norman in New Orleans for 30 years. She is survived by: her daughter Debbie Williams and husband Alan, of Baton Rouge; her son Bruce Rodriguez and wife Linda, of Houston; her grandsons – Matthew Williams and wife Alanna, of Baton Rouge, and Brian Williams, of Mountain View, CA; her granddaughters – Kristen Griffin and husband Eric, and Lindsey Poole, all of Carthage, MS, along with their mother Edna Rodriguez of Brandon, MS; her great-grandchildren – Daly, Laurel, and Reid Williams of Baton Rouge, and Hunter Warrington and Jase Griffin, of MS; and her special nieces and nephews – Bob, Susan, Becky, Laurie, Tom, Bill, Troye, Lance, Tanya, Joan, Scott, Sharon, and Susan. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Donald J. Rodriguez; son Donald J. Rodriguez Jr; her parents, Helen and Kirby Lindsley; her brothers – Kirby, Byron, and Ralph Lindsley; and great-granddaughter Avery. She had a pure, loving, Christian heart, putting strangers, friends, but mostly family, first in her life. You were important in her heart; just as she was important in yours. She will be missed, but greatly loved. A graveside service will be held at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery in New Orleans at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, City Park, New Orleans, LA 70124, or to the National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019

