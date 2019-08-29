Lillian M. 'Mama' Williams

Obituary
Lillian M. "Mama" Williams departed this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Ochsner Extended Care in Jefferson, LA. She was 92, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church at 4230 S. Broad Ave, New Orleans, LA from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am officiated by Fr. Daniel Okafor. A procession following the service to St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 5479 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA with a 1-hour visitation. Burial in church cemetery . Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home,5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
