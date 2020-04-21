Lillian Ovete Banks
Lillian O. Banks, a native of Plaquemine, departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020. Private service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, conducted by Bishop Marques A. Braggs. Interment Kaddoville Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Banks; three children, Richard (Linda) Ovete, Rita Ovete and David (Shawanda) Ovete; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren; brother: Uless Askins; sister-in-law, Brenda Ovete; five aunts: Cordeal Breaux, Cecile Jackson, Rosalie Monroe, Mary Allen and Earline Brooks; one uncle: Mitchell (Brenda) Jackson. Preceded in death by her parents: David and Lillian Ovete, sister: Gloria Dillon and brother: Lawrence Ovete. Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, (225) 687-2860.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
