Lillian Raines Richardson received her angel wings and met her heavenly father on June 19, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1948 in Winston Salem, North Carolina to the late Joseph Arvin and Marietta Connelly Raines. She was a member of Saint Stephen Episcopal Church in Winston Salem, where she served in the church choir. Lillian was a graduate of Knoxville College, Knoxville, Tennessee with a degree in sociology in 1971. She was employed at Winston Salem as associate registrar, and later became employed at Southern University registrar's office for numerous years. Lillian is survived by her husband, Pete Richardson of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter in-law, Deborale Phillip (Kirk) of Cleveland, OH; brother, Joseph Raines (Marilyn) of Mint Hill, NC; close friends, Carol Bradley (Guy) of Baton Rouge, LA, Janice Johnson of North Carolina, Dee Smalls (Shirley) of Columbia, SC, Younne Schayder (Nick) of North Carolina, Fernandez Griffin of North Carolina; both family and friends will all cherish the sweet loving memory of Lillian Raines Richardson. Rest In Peace!!

