It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lillian "Marie" Ray Braud, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 5:08 p.m. at Carpenter's House Hospice of Baton Rouge. Marie was a loving wife, mom, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to all those whose lives she touched. Marie was surrounded by love always and that still remained true on that beautiful sunny Sunday as she had her husband, Gary of 62 years by her side along with her children, Ricky (Tracey), Darren (LaNita), Dana (Chris), Dean (Ellen) and Yve (Sam). Marie was born on February 19, 1938 to Henry and Earlene Ray, Sr., who preceded her in death along with her mother and father-in-law, Yve and Una Braud, brothers, Virgil "Buddy" Ray, Sr. and wife Norma, Manuel Ray, Gene Ray, Henry Ray, Jr., sister Jeanette Kling and husband Alex Kling, Jr., brother-in-law, Marion "Putsy" Braud. She leaves behind a sister, Lillie Frederic (James "Feet"), brother, Howard Ray (Becky), sister-in-laws, Dianne "Tootie" (Victor, Sr.) Bourque, and Gail Braud. Marie had many accomplishments in life but the one she treasured most was being "MoMo Ree" to her 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and all the extended "children" who called her house "home" over the years. This included the extended family and friends from near and far who came to know and love her as their own mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She was a homemaker for many years before she began her working career as a School Bus Driver for the Dutchtown area for 32 years and proudly drove BUS #32, also while driving the bus, she opened Grandma's House Daycare on Hwy. 73 when the grandkids started coming. She cared and loved for her grandkids and other people's children for 3 years before adding to her life by obtaining her realtor's license to help people find their "happy homes" for 13 years. Even though she "officially retired" she never stopped moving and going. Marie spearheaded the 50-60's class reunions for Dutchtown, St. Amant and Gonzales High Schools, as well as the many Braud and Ray family reunions. Marie loved to travel and meet people or visit with old friends here at home. She always had coffee made and was ready to cook a meal to feed you. But the thing that made her smile most was having the whole family gather for Sunday dinner and spread her love. Please join us in celebrating her life and memories on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home from 8:30 am – 11:30 followed by Christian Mass and burial at St. John Catholic Church at 12:00, Fr. Jerry Martin officiating. Pallbearers will be Danny and Dylan Braud, Patrick and Daigre Lipoma, Chris Donley, Jeff Bennett, Collin Beyer and Dillon Boudreaux. Once Marie is placed in her new residence we will gather to eat and reminisce, cry and laugh, just as she would want us to do at her home on C. Braud Rd. for lunch under her oak tree. To say she will be sadly missed is an understatement. The family would like to thank the wonderful people who cared for Marie during this time: the doctors and nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care, OLOL, BR General and finally the Carpenter's House Hospice of Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store