Lillian Regina Waguespack "Lily" "Gidget" Giardina passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home in Baton Rouge at the age of 68. Visitation will be held at Camp Istrouma Chapel, 25975 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739, Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 11:30 am until religious services at 12:30 pm. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Jim Giardina; daughter, Angie; son, Jimmie; sisters, Sylvia Dutrieux (Ronnie), Juanita Foster (Ray), Esther Giglio (Vic), Phyliss Cooper (Ronnie) and Regina; brothers, Earl, Bernard (Muriel); 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Her adopted family, Bridget Scott and husband Jeff and a niece, Jaden Scott. Preceded in death by her parents, Moise and Edese Lorio Waguespack; brothers, Moise, Jr., Kenneth and Tony Waguespack; sister, Audrey Pertuit. Church Funeral Services in Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020