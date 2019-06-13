Lillian "Cille" Sommers Smiley, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, died on June 11, 2019 at the age of 73. She passed away peacefully and is finally set free from everything she has been through over the past 16 months. No more pain or suffering, her struggle here on this earth is over. She is finally home and walking and talking again. Lillian was an avid tennis player, active in her church, and a caregiver for numerous family members. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her son, Darren Smiley and wife Lily; daughters, Kristine Smiley, and Angie Smiley; grandchildren, Lindsey Tribble and husband Joe, Ryan Zavola, and Justin Poole; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Juliana; nephew, Joel Sommers; great-nephew, Scott Wiggins; great-niece, Chelsea Dominguez; great-great-niece, Adriana; and great-great-nephews, Blayson and Sage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Smiley; parents, Clarence Sommers and Edna Sommers; siblings, Katherine Ann Wiggins, Ronald Sommers, and Sylvia Jean Sommers; and niece, Scotty Wiggins. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at South Union Cemetery in Bluff Creek, LA. The family would like to thank the Audubon Hospice nurses and caregiver, Angel Jones.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019