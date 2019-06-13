Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Sommers "Cille" Smiley. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian "Cille" Sommers Smiley, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, died on June 11, 2019 at the age of 73. She passed away peacefully and is finally set free from everything she has been through over the past 16 months. No more pain or suffering, her struggle here on this earth is over. She is finally home and walking and talking again. Lillian was an avid tennis player, active in her church, and a caregiver for numerous family members. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her son, Darren Smiley and wife Lily; daughters, Kristine Smiley, and Angie Smiley; grandchildren, Lindsey Tribble and husband Joe, Ryan Zavola, and Justin Poole; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Juliana; nephew, Joel Sommers; great-nephew, Scott Wiggins; great-niece, Chelsea Dominguez; great-great-niece, Adriana; and great-great-nephews, Blayson and Sage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Smiley; parents, Clarence Sommers and Edna Sommers; siblings, Katherine Ann Wiggins, Ronald Sommers, and Sylvia Jean Sommers; and niece, Scotty Wiggins. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at South Union Cemetery in Bluff Creek, LA. The family would like to thank the Audubon Hospice nurses and caregiver, Angel Jones. Lillian "Cille" Sommers Smiley, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, died on June 11, 2019 at the age of 73. She passed away peacefully and is finally set free from everything she has been through over the past 16 months. No more pain or suffering, her struggle here on this earth is over. She is finally home and walking and talking again. Lillian was an avid tennis player, active in her church, and a caregiver for numerous family members. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her son, Darren Smiley and wife Lily; daughters, Kristine Smiley, and Angie Smiley; grandchildren, Lindsey Tribble and husband Joe, Ryan Zavola, and Justin Poole; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Juliana; nephew, Joel Sommers; great-nephew, Scott Wiggins; great-niece, Chelsea Dominguez; great-great-niece, Adriana; and great-great-nephews, Blayson and Sage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Smiley; parents, Clarence Sommers and Edna Sommers; siblings, Katherine Ann Wiggins, Ronald Sommers, and Sylvia Jean Sommers; and niece, Scotty Wiggins. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at South Union Cemetery in Bluff Creek, LA. The family would like to thank the Audubon Hospice nurses and caregiver, Angel Jones. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close