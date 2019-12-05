Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Square Jackson. View Sign Service Information Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge 7221 Plank Rd Baton Rouge , LA 70811 (225)-357-2675 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Square Jackson came into this world as the youngest daughter of Pompey and Dafiney Square's 15 children. She was born on January 19th, 1931 in Zachary, LA. She attended Chaneyville High School in Zachary but graduated from McKinley High in Baton Rouge in 1948. After graduating from high school, she married the late Percy Lee Jackson and they were married 71 years. She furthered her education with 2 Bachelor of Science degrees in Vocational Home Economics and Foods and Nutrition and a Master's Degree in Secondary Education, all from Southern University. Lillian spent the better part of her professional life back at her alma mater as an instructor in the Home Economics Department and later as Director of Food Services, retiring after 37 years of service. Lillian has been a member of Greater King David Baptist Church for 64 years where she and Percy joined together. She became a member of the Deaconess Board in 1973 serving for 36 years. As a servant leader in her community Lillian was initiated in Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Beta Alpha Chapter in 1953 and later joined Mu Sigma. She also was initiated into the Pride of Scotlandville Chapter No. 11, Order of the Eastern Star in 1957, serving as Worthy Matron for 37 years. She also served as Loyal Lady Ruler of the Golden Circle for 10 years. Memberships also include Beta Iota Chapter of Phi Upsilon Omicron, an honorary home economics organization and The Pearls Civic and Social Club. Lillian made her transition at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge with family at her side on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. She leaves to celebrate her life her two daughters Dr.Joyce Marie Jackson, Dr. Paula Lynette Jackson, her beloved grandson, Blake Jackson Bailey, her sisters Girley Square, and Thelma Thompson (Johnny), her three brothers Samuel Square (Georgia), Oscar Square (Regina) and Percy Square (Lucille). Lillian Square Jackson was proceeded to her Heavenly home by her husband, Percy; parents, Pompey and Dafiney; sisters, Mary Ann, Mattie Lee, and Gladys; and her brothers, Lawrence, Louis, Herman, Leo, Howard, and James. Lillian Square Jackson came into this world as the youngest daughter of Pompey and Dafiney Square's 15 children. She was born on January 19th, 1931 in Zachary, LA. She attended Chaneyville High School in Zachary but graduated from McKinley High in Baton Rouge in 1948. After graduating from high school, she married the late Percy Lee Jackson and they were married 71 years. She furthered her education with 2 Bachelor of Science degrees in Vocational Home Economics and Foods and Nutrition and a Master's Degree in Secondary Education, all from Southern University. Lillian spent the better part of her professional life back at her alma mater as an instructor in the Home Economics Department and later as Director of Food Services, retiring after 37 years of service. Lillian has been a member of Greater King David Baptist Church for 64 years where she and Percy joined together. She became a member of the Deaconess Board in 1973 serving for 36 years. As a servant leader in her community Lillian was initiated in Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Beta Alpha Chapter in 1953 and later joined Mu Sigma. She also was initiated into the Pride of Scotlandville Chapter No. 11, Order of the Eastern Star in 1957, serving as Worthy Matron for 37 years. She also served as Loyal Lady Ruler of the Golden Circle for 10 years. Memberships also include Beta Iota Chapter of Phi Upsilon Omicron, an honorary home economics organization and The Pearls Civic and Social Club. Lillian made her transition at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge with family at her side on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. She leaves to celebrate her life her two daughters Dr.Joyce Marie Jackson, Dr. Paula Lynette Jackson, her beloved grandson, Blake Jackson Bailey, her sisters Girley Square, and Thelma Thompson (Johnny), her three brothers Samuel Square (Georgia), Oscar Square (Regina) and Percy Square (Lucille). Lillian Square Jackson was proceeded to her Heavenly home by her husband, Percy; parents, Pompey and Dafiney; sisters, Mary Ann, Mattie Lee, and Gladys; and her brothers, Lawrence, Louis, Herman, Leo, Howard, and James. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close