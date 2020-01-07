Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ascension Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Ascension Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Templet Bouchereau, of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 101 (+10 ½ months) years old at The Carpenter House, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5pm until 8pm and will resume on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Ascension Catholic Church from 9am until Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Interment at the Ascension of Our Lord Masoleum. She is survived by her four children: G. Lloyd Bouchereau, Jr., (wife Betty Vitale) of Plaquemine, Richard Paul Bouchereau (wife June Dupre) of Donaldsonville, Brother Carl David Bouchereau, S.C. of Pascoag, Rhode Island, and Myrna Claire Bouchereau, of Baton Rouge, and her only surviving sibling Odon "KiKi"Templet of Donaldsonville. Grandchildren include Ashley Bouchereau, Plaquemine, Brandon Bouchereau, (Brittany Gillis) Baton Rouge, Jennifer Martinez (husband Kyle), Baton Rouge, Ricky Bouchereau (wife JoAnne) Jacksonville, FL, and Jody Schwartz (husband Gerrin) Baton Rouge. Great grandchildren include Arielle Stermer (husband Levi) of Prairieville, Alex (Britny Landry), Kyle Ryan and Selah Martinez, Baton Rouge, Catherine and Liam Bouchereau, Jacksonville, FL, Jordyn Bouchereau, Greyson and Adeline Schwartz, Baton Rouge. Great great-grandchildren include Benaiah and Lyric Stermer of Prairieville, LA and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Lloyd Bouchereau, Sr., parents, Adeline and Zenon Templet, her siblings: brother and sister-in-law Delnon and Marie Templet, sister and brother in law Elvie and Rudy Morris, sister in law Carol Brou Templet, and nephew Delnon Templet, Jr. Born in Pierre Part, LA. And lived in Paincourtville, LA as a youth, Lillian was a long time resident of Donaldsonville. Active in the Mothers' Club of Ascension Catholic High School and St. Vincent's Grammar School in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, and the Knights of Columbus auxiliary Council 1087, Lillian was primarily a "stay at home" mom tending to her family and home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ascension Catholic Renovation Fund, 716 Mississippi St. Donaldsonville, LA 70346 or the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, 4600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Special thanks to her devoted caregivers: Judy, KeKe, Rose, Gail, Angela, Donna, Kim and Jeannie. Thanks, also, to her neighbors, Jenny, Tammy, and Freda who visited her daily. To offer online condolences to the family please visit Lillian Templet Bouchereau, of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 101 (+10 ½ months) years old at The Carpenter House, Baton Rouge, LA. Active in the Mothers' Club of Ascension Catholic High School and St. Vincent's Grammar School in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, and the Knights of Columbus auxiliary Council 1087, Lillian was primarily a "stay at home" mom tending to her family and home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ascension Catholic Renovation Fund, 716 Mississippi St. Donaldsonville, LA 70346 or the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, 4600 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Special thanks to her devoted caregivers: Judy, KeKe, Rose, Gail, Angela, Donna, Kim and Jeannie. Thanks, also, to her neighbors, Jenny, Tammy, and Freda who visited her daily. 