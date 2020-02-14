Lillie Aikens, a lifelong resident of Prairieville, LA, entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2020 at the age of 100 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Visiting at Mt. Gillion Baptist Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service time 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor Jermaine Brumfield, Sr. Interment in church cemetery. Lillie leaves to cherish her memory five children: Marian R. Aikens Warren , Margaret A. Aikens Sanders (Jesse), Eardie L. Aikens, Donald R. Aikens (Diana), and Darrell T. Aikens; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one sister, Ivory Griffin, one sister-in-law, Cora Burns, daughter- in-law, Brenda Aikens, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, son-in-law, five sisters and three brothers. Hambricks Family Mortuary, In charge of arrangements. www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020