Lillie Aikens

Guest Book
  • "Dear Aikens Family, During this difficult time, I pray that..."
    - Carolyn James
  • "My prayers and sympathy go out to the Aikens Family."
    - Ida Paul
  • "To the Aikens family, I am sorry for your loss. I pray that..."
    - Sylvia Davis
  • "Condolences to the Aikens family. What a blessing to have..."
    - Freddie & Sheila Morton
  • "My Sympathy and prayers go out The Aikens Family."
    - Ida Paul
Service Information
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-3302
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Gillion Baptist Church
38280 Henry Rd.
Prairieville, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Gillion Baptist Church
38280 Henry Rd.
Prairieville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lillie Aikens, a lifelong resident of Prairieville, LA, entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2020 at the age of 100 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Visiting at Mt. Gillion Baptist Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service time 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor Jermaine Brumfield, Sr. Interment in church cemetery. Lillie leaves to cherish her memory five children: Marian R. Aikens Warren , Margaret A. Aikens Sanders (Jesse), Eardie L. Aikens, Donald R. Aikens (Diana), and Darrell T. Aikens; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one sister, Ivory Griffin, one sister-in-law, Cora Burns, daughter- in-law, Brenda Aikens, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, son-in-law, five sisters and three brothers. Hambricks Family Mortuary, In charge of arrangements. www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.