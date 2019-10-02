Sister Lillie B Pryer was called to glory on Wednesday, September 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by family, after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was 67 years old. She was born in New Orleans, LA and resided in Rosedale, LA. She graduated from "The" Southern University and A&M College with an Accounting Degree. She retired from the State of Louisiana after working 11 years. She also worked very briefly as a bus monitor for the Iberville Parish School System. Sister Lillie B Pryer was a faithful member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Rosedale, LA all of her life. Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her memories are her loving and devoted three children, Erica (Cliffton) Woods (Baton Rouge, LA), Eric (Ebony) Mitchell, Jr (Addis, LA), LaKeisha (Gillis) Wilson III (Baton Rouge, LA) and 13 grandchildren. Four sisters Odelia "Lucille" Lewis (Rosedale, LA), Dorothea Myers (Laurelton, NY), Annie Mae (Willie) Griszell (Rosedale, NY), Betty Anderson (Baton Rouge, LA) one brother; Raymon (Darlene) Pryer (Maringouin, LA). A nephew, raised as a brother, Clarence Pryer, Sr., Godchildren; Debbie Allen, Darnell Pryer, and Lionel Adams. A host of neices, nephews, cousins, friends, and relatives. A best friend, Hattie G. Pryer, close classmate and dear friend, Faye "Oscar" Gaines, a cousin (caretaker) Lynette Stockman. Viewing will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and Service of Remembrance will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 14470 Highway 77, Rosedale, LA, Reverend Adrian Pryer, Officiating. Interment: Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional service entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019