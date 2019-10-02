Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie B. Pryer. View Sign Service Information A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin , LA 70757 (225)-625-2383 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Memorial service 11:00 AM Rose Hill Baptist Church 14470 Highway 77 Rosedale , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Lillie B Pryer was called to glory on Wednesday, September 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by family, after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was 67 years old. She was born in New Orleans, LA and resided in Rosedale, LA. She graduated from "The" Southern University and A&M College with an Accounting Degree. She retired from the State of Louisiana after working 11 years. She also worked very briefly as a bus monitor for the Iberville Parish School System. Sister Lillie B Pryer was a faithful member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Rosedale, LA all of her life. Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her memories are her loving and devoted three children, Erica (Cliffton) Woods (Baton Rouge, LA), Eric (Ebony) Mitchell, Jr (Addis, LA), LaKeisha (Gillis) Wilson III (Baton Rouge, LA) and 13 grandchildren. Four sisters Odelia "Lucille" Lewis (Rosedale, LA), Dorothea Myers (Laurelton, NY), Annie Mae (Willie) Griszell (Rosedale, NY), Betty Anderson (Baton Rouge, LA) one brother; Raymon (Darlene) Pryer (Maringouin, LA). A nephew, raised as a brother, Clarence Pryer, Sr., Godchildren; Debbie Allen, Darnell Pryer, and Lionel Adams. A host of neices, nephews, cousins, friends, and relatives. A best friend, Hattie G. Pryer, close classmate and dear friend, Faye "Oscar" Gaines, a cousin (caretaker) Lynette Stockman. Viewing will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and Service of Remembrance will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 14470 Highway 77, Rosedale, LA, Reverend Adrian Pryer, Officiating. Interment: Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional service entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin. Sister Lillie B Pryer was called to glory on Wednesday, September 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by family, after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was 67 years old. She was born in New Orleans, LA and resided in Rosedale, LA. She graduated from "The" Southern University and A&M College with an Accounting Degree. She retired from the State of Louisiana after working 11 years. She also worked very briefly as a bus monitor for the Iberville Parish School System. Sister Lillie B Pryer was a faithful member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Rosedale, LA all of her life. Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her memories are her loving and devoted three children, Erica (Cliffton) Woods (Baton Rouge, LA), Eric (Ebony) Mitchell, Jr (Addis, LA), LaKeisha (Gillis) Wilson III (Baton Rouge, LA) and 13 grandchildren. Four sisters Odelia "Lucille" Lewis (Rosedale, LA), Dorothea Myers (Laurelton, NY), Annie Mae (Willie) Griszell (Rosedale, NY), Betty Anderson (Baton Rouge, LA) one brother; Raymon (Darlene) Pryer (Maringouin, LA). A nephew, raised as a brother, Clarence Pryer, Sr., Godchildren; Debbie Allen, Darnell Pryer, and Lionel Adams. A host of neices, nephews, cousins, friends, and relatives. A best friend, Hattie G. Pryer, close classmate and dear friend, Faye "Oscar" Gaines, a cousin (caretaker) Lynette Stockman. Viewing will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and Service of Remembrance will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 14470 Highway 77, Rosedale, LA, Reverend Adrian Pryer, Officiating. Interment: Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional service entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close