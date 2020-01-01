Lillie Bell Johnson entered into eternal rest at her residence in Alsen Community on Christmas Day, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was an 89 year old native of Plattenburg, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-7pm; visitation resumes at Mt. Bethel B.C., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Timothy Smith; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Roosevelt, Milton(Conswella), Barbara and Frank Johnson, Jr; Catherine Thompson(Andra), Claudia Lawson(Gerald) and Joyce Pinkins(Michael); siblings, Viola Williams and Leon Hargrove; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Frank Johnson, Sr.; son, Royal Johnson; and her parents, Joseph and Irene Cummings Hargrove.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020