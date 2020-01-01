Lillie Bell Johnson

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel B.C
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel B.C.
Obituary
Lillie Bell Johnson entered into eternal rest at her residence in Alsen Community on Christmas Day, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was an 89 year old native of Plattenburg, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-7pm; visitation resumes at Mt. Bethel B.C., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Timothy Smith; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Roosevelt, Milton(Conswella), Barbara and Frank Johnson, Jr; Catherine Thompson(Andra), Claudia Lawson(Gerald) and Joyce Pinkins(Michael); siblings, Viola Williams and Leon Hargrove; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Frank Johnson, Sr.; son, Royal Johnson; and her parents, Joseph and Irene Cummings Hargrove.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020
