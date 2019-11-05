Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie Belle Delaune Hernandez, born on August 31, 1924 in Oak Grove, LA, passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 95. She danced her way to Heaven to the waiting arms of her beloved husband. Belle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by a sister, Florance Delaune; sons, Harry Jr. and wife Gloria, Marvin and wife Carolyn, David and wife Sheree, and Pat and wife Laurie; and eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, Robbie and Angela with daughter Samantha, Ray and Shana with children Hunter and Olivia, Ashley and Chad Willett with children Maddox and Ava, Bradley and Kristen with children Kenzie and Blake, Justin Hernandez, Taylor and Luke Coenen with children Lexi, Lakyn, and Susie, Charlie and Ashley Bolen and children Tyson and Tucker, and Kourtney Bolen; three step grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren, and two step great-great-grandchildren, Ty Babin, Desha Babin with children and grandchildren, Colton with son Blaze, Jenna with daughter Ainsley, Falon Grace with children Aftyn and Gavyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Sr., daughter, Connie Lil; parents, Henry Thompson Delaune and Esther Perdue Delaune; sister, Miriam Graves; brothers, Leonard, Henry, Wilson, McBernie, Ray, and B.F. Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at Rabenhorst East from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Robbie, Ray, Hunter, Bradley, and Justin Hernandez, and Chad Willett. A very special thank you to Renee Baptist, a wonderful caregiver who provided excellent care to our Mom, and also to Margaret Johnson and Sherice Washington. Belle will remain in the hearts of all who loved her and will be missed.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019

