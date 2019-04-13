Say not, in grief, that she has gone, but give thanks that she was yours. We give thanks for the life of Lillie Graham Blackwell, who lived 88 years and passed away on April 11, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1931, the baby of eleven children, to Ida Spikes Graham and George Graham. She grew up in Livingston Parish and lived most of her life in Zachary, Louisiana. She was a beloved wife and mother and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. In her later years she could not have been happier than when she had a great-grandchild in her lap. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Milton "Red" Blackwell and her parents and brothers and sisters. She is survived by her three children: Michael Blackwell (Sandra), Rodney Blackwell (Cheryl) and Cindy Moran (Clark). She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Trista Badeaux, Danette Castello, Shannon Musselman, Sherie Blackwell, Jennifer Beene, Joshua Beckes, Brian Beckes and Jessica Barber, as well as her eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation on April 16 starting at 9am with a service at 1 pm and will be conducted at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Burial will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memories. Pallbearers will be: Charley Beene, Joshua Beckes, Brian Beckes, Graham Porter, Dylan Beene and Devon Beene. I John 11:25: Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die." Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary