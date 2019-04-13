The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Graham Blackwell


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillie Graham Blackwell Obituary
Say not, in grief, that she has gone, but give thanks that she was yours. We give thanks for the life of Lillie Graham Blackwell, who lived 88 years and passed away on April 11, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1931, the baby of eleven children, to Ida Spikes Graham and George Graham. She grew up in Livingston Parish and lived most of her life in Zachary, Louisiana. She was a beloved wife and mother and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. In her later years she could not have been happier than when she had a great-grandchild in her lap. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Milton "Red" Blackwell and her parents and brothers and sisters. She is survived by her three children: Michael Blackwell (Sandra), Rodney Blackwell (Cheryl) and Cindy Moran (Clark). She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Trista Badeaux, Danette Castello, Shannon Musselman, Sherie Blackwell, Jennifer Beene, Joshua Beckes, Brian Beckes and Jessica Barber, as well as her eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation on April 16 starting at 9am with a service at 1 pm and will be conducted at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Burial will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memories. Pallbearers will be: Charley Beene, Joshua Beckes, Brian Beckes, Graham Porter, Dylan Beene and Devon Beene. I John 11:25: Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die."
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now