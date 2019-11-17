Lillie Green Parker was born to the late Sam & Mary Green on February 7, 1920 In Norwood, LA. In 1941, Lillie was married to the late Henry Parker, Sr. unto this union 10 children were born. Henry Jr. (deceased), Myrtle, Johnny, (deceased as a newborn), Ruthie, Christiner (deceased), Nennie (deceased), Arian, Sam, Eddie and Diane. She is a member of Little Zion Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Marcus Jackson. Mama Lillie leaves to cherish her memories 4 daughters and 2 sons. Relatives, friends, pastors, officers, members of Little Zion Baptist Church, other churches and community leaders are invited to attend the funeral service at Little Zion Baptist Church, 1955 74th Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 @ 11:00 am. Visitation will be held Monday, 4-7 @ Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA. No Viewing after Service. Interment-Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019