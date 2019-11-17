Lillie Green Parker (1920 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My love and prayers go out to the Parker family and..."
    - Keith Bryant
  • "To Ms. Diane and the family of Deaconess Lillie G. Parker,..."
    - Brookland Baptist Northeast Media Ministry
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
    - Susan Banford Ratcliff and Family
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Donnettia Houston Thomas and Family
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Shalindria Michelle Thomas and Family
Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Zion Baptist Church
1955 74th Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lillie Green Parker was born to the late Sam & Mary Green on February 7, 1920 In Norwood, LA. In 1941, Lillie was married to the late Henry Parker, Sr. unto this union 10 children were born. Henry Jr. (deceased), Myrtle, Johnny, (deceased as a newborn), Ruthie, Christiner (deceased), Nennie (deceased), Arian, Sam, Eddie and Diane. She is a member of Little Zion Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Marcus Jackson. Mama Lillie leaves to cherish her memories 4 daughters and 2 sons. Relatives, friends, pastors, officers, members of Little Zion Baptist Church, other churches and community leaders are invited to attend the funeral service at Little Zion Baptist Church, 1955 74th Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 @ 11:00 am. Visitation will be held Monday, 4-7 @ Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA. No Viewing after Service. Interment-Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.