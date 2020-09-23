Lillie Hubbs Strahan, 71, beloved wife, mother and grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She entered this world on December 11, 1948 born to Berlin and Earline Hubbs in Baton Rouge Louisiana. Lillie was a dedicated member of Bluff Creek Baptist Church and a graduate of Central High School. She never met a stranger and will always be remembered for her kind and generous heart, tenacious faith in her Heavenly Father and wonderful sense of humor. Second only to her relationship with God, Lillie considered her family (both personal and church) to be her greatest joy. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 31 years, Michael Strahan; son Trey Coppola and wife Susanne; daughter Leisha Rogers and husband David; step-son Kevin Strahan; step-daughter Tracey Sibley and husband Britt; and two sisters, Sandra Pierce (Keith) and Brenda Bollow (Uwe); and numerous grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Lillie was preceded in death by her parents. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the celebration of life at Bluff Creek Baptist Church Hwy 63, Clinton, LA on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. officiated by Reverend Cole Permenter and Reverend Jay Avance. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Lillie Hubbs Strahan to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home (225) 755-9757.

