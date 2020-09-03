Lillie Jackson Clark, a resident of Baton Rouge, La died on August 29, 2020 at the age of 98. Lillie was born on January 2, 1922 to the late Henry and Pauline Myles Jackson in New Orleans, LA. She was a devoted member of Israelite Baptist Church, participating in the Senior Choir and Sunday School. For several years, she served as an active member of Louisiana Women's Veterans. Lillie was educated in the New Orleans Public Schools. She later proudly served as a WAC (Women's Army Corps) during World War II. She enjoyed participating in church activities, traveling, dining out, and spending time with family. Lillie is survived by her daughter, Paulette C. Hamilton, son-in-law, Gregory Hamilton, 2 grandsons, Gregory Kyle Hamilton (partner, Billie Holmes), and David Hamilton (Imke), great-grandson, Langston Hamilton, niece, Irene J. Weston, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers (Manuel, LeRoy and John Jackson) and former husband, Talmage Clark. Funeral services at Louisiana National Cemetery on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 am. Mask and social distancing required. The family would like to extend our thanks to the staff of St. Claire Manor. Arrangements entrusted to Hall-Davis & Sons Funeral Services. Sign the guestbook at hallsinc.net.