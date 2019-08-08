Lillie Mae 'Cuppy' Berry

Lillie Mae "Cuppy" Berry, 64, a native and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on July 30, 2019. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA with visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon and Religious service for 1:00 PM. She is survived by her husband, Joe Berry, Sr.; 6 children, 16 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
