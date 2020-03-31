Lillie Mae Augustus Burden

Lillie Mae Augustus Burden, resident of Baton Rouge, age 73, passed away after a brief illness on March 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband Joseph S. Burden, two daughters Lilita Augustus and La' Tonya Augustus. One son Roger Chenier, III and one stepson Joseph Marcellus Burden. Four sisters Rose. M. Nixon, Joann (John) Randell, Elizabeth (Alvin) Wallace, and Elaine Bailey. Three brothers Bobby (Mary) Augustus, Donald Augustus and Gregory Bailey. One uncle Paul (Fabia) Bailey. Two devoted granddaughters Nefretiria Augustus and Kirkikis Celestine. Viewing will be held April 2, 2020 at Carney & Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, BR, LA at 9:00 am to 11 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
