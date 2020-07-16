1/1
Lillie Mae Bynum
1947 - 2020
Lillie Mae Bynum, age 72, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital surrounded by her three devoted children. She was born September 16, 1947 in Port Allen, LA to the late Enoch and Horace Wright. Lillie Mae was married to the late, Kenneth Bynum, Sr, December 23, 1964. She was a true believer in Our LORD and SAVIOR Jesus Christ and served HIM faithfully at the Antioch Baptist Church, until the LORD called her home for eternal rest. She enjoyed cooking, baking, football season and social gatherings with family and friends. Lillie Mae will forever be loved and cherished by her family and friends. She leaves the warm memories and a beloved legacy to her children: Kenneth Bynum, Jr. (Regina), Tyrone Bynum, Sr. (Michelle)----Baton Rouge, LA, and Tramessia Bynum-Brusly, LA. Her six grandchildren: Kendreika Bynum, Keandre Bynum, Tyrone Bynum, Jr. Kentrell Moore, Arianna Bynum, and Arielle Bynum. One great-grandchild, Olivia Robertson, a loving sister, Julia Wright Hall, one sister-in-law, Emily Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm and Saturday, July 18, 2020 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home Chapel 9348 Scenic Highway. The religious service to begin at 10:00 am. July 18, 2020. Burial to follow at Antioch Baptist Church in Brusly, LA. Arrangements entrusted with Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
JUL
18
Service
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
