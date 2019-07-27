Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Mae Lee. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Visitation 10:00 AM Scott United Methodist Church 310 Atchafalaya St Port Allen , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Scott United Methodist Church 310 Atchafalaya St Port Allen , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The Lord has welcomed home his precious child Lillie Mae Lee of Port Allen, LA after 97 years of blessing others through her life on earth. Born in Port Allen on December 22, 1921, Lillie passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Carpenter House surrounded by her daughters, after a brief illness. For her entire life, Lillie lived in the same home she and her mother were born. Lillie was a joy to all who knew her and her presence will be missed around Port Allen! She loved walking everywhere - to church, the store, bank and post office - and would always say, "my feet are my car." She would always ask others about their family and encouraged them to have "a blessed day." Lillie was a prayer warrior who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a long-time member of Scott United Methodist Church. Lillie Mae was United Methodist Women's treasurer, Scott's Usher Board member and Old Folks Home Society member. She was also the long-time member of Minerva G. Minor Eastern Star #340. In addition, she loved to cook breakfast for Sunday School, in her early years taught Vacation Bible School and ensured the Upper Room books were dispersed, which became her long-time ministry. Lillie Mae also loved attending Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church regularly where she had many dear friends.When she was just a young lady, Lillie began working for the Herman J. "Monday" Lowe family as a domestic worker. She also worked for Carolyn Lowe in her later years. Over the course of 65 years with the family, she helped raise the four Lowe girls from birth and remained a blessing in their lives and that of their husbands, children and grandchildren until her death. Miss Lee is preceded in death by her mother, Eva Jones and father, Henry Lee; sister, Martha Bell; brother-in-law, George "Pappy" Bell; brother, John Henry and Lowe family daughter, Libbie Lowe Babb. She is survived by her precious and devoted daughter, Rosalie Patterson of Southfield, MI; the Lowe family daughters, Letti Lowe Ardoin (Kyle), Linda Lowe Erley (Bruce), Laurie Lowe Rials (John); niece Euradell Lee and nephew Larry Bell; step-granddaughter, Shai Lynn; Godson Michael Grey; Lowe family grandchildren, Abbigale Ardoin, Tre Rials, Christopher Erley (Katie), Matthew Erley (Shannon), Patrick Erley (Katherine) and Lowe family great-grandchildren, Ingrid Mae (named after Lillie Mae), Conrad Erley and one more on the way. Services will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St., Port Allen, LA 70767 with visitation at 10:00 a.m., services conducted by Pastor Mary Ann Robinson at 11:00 a.m. with interment in the Scott United Methodist Church Cemetery. Special thank you to the St. Joseph's Carpenter House, especially Trygve, Anthony and Margaret, for their special love and care to Lillie Mae. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. The Lord has welcomed home his precious child Lillie Mae Lee of Port Allen, LA after 97 years of blessing others through her life on earth. Born in Port Allen on December 22, 1921, Lillie passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Carpenter House surrounded by her daughters, after a brief illness. For her entire life, Lillie lived in the same home she and her mother were born. Lillie was a joy to all who knew her and her presence will be missed around Port Allen! She loved walking everywhere - to church, the store, bank and post office - and would always say, "my feet are my car." She would always ask others about their family and encouraged them to have "a blessed day." Lillie was a prayer warrior who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a long-time member of Scott United Methodist Church. Lillie Mae was United Methodist Women's treasurer, Scott's Usher Board member and Old Folks Home Society member. She was also the long-time member of Minerva G. Minor Eastern Star #340. In addition, she loved to cook breakfast for Sunday School, in her early years taught Vacation Bible School and ensured the Upper Room books were dispersed, which became her long-time ministry. Lillie Mae also loved attending Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church regularly where she had many dear friends.When she was just a young lady, Lillie began working for the Herman J. "Monday" Lowe family as a domestic worker. She also worked for Carolyn Lowe in her later years. Over the course of 65 years with the family, she helped raise the four Lowe girls from birth and remained a blessing in their lives and that of their husbands, children and grandchildren until her death. Miss Lee is preceded in death by her mother, Eva Jones and father, Henry Lee; sister, Martha Bell; brother-in-law, George "Pappy" Bell; brother, John Henry and Lowe family daughter, Libbie Lowe Babb. She is survived by her precious and devoted daughter, Rosalie Patterson of Southfield, MI; the Lowe family daughters, Letti Lowe Ardoin (Kyle), Linda Lowe Erley (Bruce), Laurie Lowe Rials (John); niece Euradell Lee and nephew Larry Bell; step-granddaughter, Shai Lynn; Godson Michael Grey; Lowe family grandchildren, Abbigale Ardoin, Tre Rials, Christopher Erley (Katie), Matthew Erley (Shannon), Patrick Erley (Katherine) and Lowe family great-grandchildren, Ingrid Mae (named after Lillie Mae), Conrad Erley and one more on the way. Services will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St., Port Allen, LA 70767 with visitation at 10:00 a.m., services conducted by Pastor Mary Ann Robinson at 11:00 a.m. with interment in the Scott United Methodist Church Cemetery. Special thank you to the St. Joseph's Carpenter House, especially Trygve, Anthony and Margaret, for their special love and care to Lillie Mae. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close