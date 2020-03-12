Lillie Scott entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2020. She worked for the United States Postal Service. Survived by her daughters, Barbara Quinn and Stacie Scott; sisters, Deloris Skelton and Augustine Bingham; brother, Ronnie Payne, Sr.; grandchildren, Jasmine, Kiarra and Lily Jones. Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Christ Baptist Church, 6623 Highway 190 W, Port Allen, LA. Dr. Phillip Joseph officiating. Interment Christ Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020