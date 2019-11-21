Lillie passed away at 2:15 pm on November 18, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Livonia High School. She then married the love of her life, Daniel, and became a homemaker, devoting her life to caring for him and their daughter Lanie. Lillie's strength and courage was amazingly proven when as she cared for her husband of 32 years until his passing just last year, after his own battle with ALS. She is survived by her daughter Lanie, her brothers Herman (Laura) Templeton and Jay Templeton, sister-in-law Pam Templeton, mother-in-law, Inez Ardoin, sisters-in-law Nettie (Chris) Bazer and Vallery (Rick) Hamilton, special cousin Annie Clark, special aunt Lois Kessinger, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband , Daniel, her mother and father Elaine Snyder Templeton and Herman Templeton Sr., brother Roger Templeton, father-in-law Davis Ardoin and nephew JJ Templeton. Visitation will be at Krotz Springs United Methodist church 411 Fredrick St, Krotz Springs, La 70750, at 9:00 and memorial service begins at 10 Saturday November 23, 2019. Special Thanks to the staff at Pointe Coupee Health Care and Pointe Coupee Hospice for their love and care. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019