Lillie V. Davis Taylor, a native of Greensburg and a resident of Clinton, LA, entered into eternal rest on May 31, 2019 at her residence. Lillie V. leaves to cherish her loving memories: her husband, Charles Taylor Sr., two sons, Charles Jr. (Danielle) and Leonard (Brinkly) Taylor. Her adopted sons: Tyrone, Darrell and Stanley Taylor and a God Son, Stafford Anderson Jr.; four sisters – Aszlee Davis, Linda Davis, Vera Davis and Rose Lee Stewart; and one brother – Alvin Davis; eleven sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; seven aunts; two uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lillie was preceded in death by her parents John and Lillie Davis, one sister- Gracie Lee Davis; five brothers – Theo, Robert, Willie J., John Jr. and Eugene Davis. Services will be held at Mt. Pilgrim MBC, 4676 Bean Road, Liberty, MS, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am, visitation begins at 9:30. Reverend Emanuel Powell Jr., Pastor. Interment at church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225-683-5222).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019