Lillis Capone Noel, 84, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Lillis was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sibling and friend. Lillis was very supportive and passionate about her grandkids and great grandkids and their special life events. She never met a stranger and loved getting to know people. She remembered every detail about you and gave great advice. She was an amazing listener and made everyone feel special. Lillis loved attending LSU football games and eating her two favorite foods, crawfish and watermelon. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children, Frank "Chip" Noel III (Melinda), Erin Noel LaSyone (Ed), and Benjamin "Benjie" Noel (Tiffany); seven grandchildren, Natalie Noel (Meredith), Victoria Albarez (Luke), Chipper Noel (Hannah), Landon and Lukas LaSyone, Ty and Tanner Noel; two step grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Cole Goudeau; six great-grandchildren, LillyRose and Palmer Albarez, Everett and Maverick Warner-Noel and Emerson and Ella Noel and eight siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Noel, Jr.; parents, Benjamin and Mercedes Thiac Capone. Due to current circumstances services will be held privately.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
