Lilly DesRoches Constantin (born May 3, 1925) a resident of Baton Rouge since 1956 and a native of Marrero, La. passed away on May 16, 2020. She was a homemaker and volunteered for many years at Hospice of Baton Rouge and the former Cancer Society of Greater Baton Rouge. She loved to paint and to listen to music, particularly opera sung by Pavarotti. As a devout Catholic, she participated in Perpetual Adoration duties at Our Lady of Mercy Church every week. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wester Joseph Constantin; parents Hypolite and Louise Philippe DesRoches; brothers Eldon, Eugene, Walter, Robert, Louis, Charles, Jules, and Rollin; sisters Lucille Aucoin and Louise DesRoches. Lilly is survived by three children: Stephen (and wife Sheri) of Traverse City, Michigan; Judy Cenkus (and husband Mark) of Sugar Land, Texas; Mike (and wife Kathy) of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren: Camille Constantin, Danielle Greenman, Stefanie Cenkus, Aaron and Tyler Constantin; three great-grandchildren: Ashton, Ainsley, and Declan Constantin; one sister: Carolyn Hargis of Marrero, La. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial will be held. A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Rabenhorst Funeral Home of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, BR 70806 or Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, BR 70806. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the people who have taken care of our Mother: the caregivers at Amber Terrace's Memory Lane, and Baton Rouge General Mid-City health professionals Shelby in the Rehab unit, Jessica in the Covid unit and Katherine in The Butterfly Wing (Hospice).
Published in The Advocate from May 17 to May 19, 2020.