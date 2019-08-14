Lilly Mae Solar Keller, born on November 18, 1919, a native of Assumption Parish and a resident of Lutcher, LA, passed away on August 12, 2019 at the age of 99. She is survived by her daughters, Eleanor Keller and Lynne Keller Hotfelter (Albert); grandchildren, Whitney Beswick (Jeff), James Furlow, Albert Hotfelter IV, and Ashley Hotfelter. Lilly is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Cleo Beswick and Lola Beswick. Lilly was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Keller; parents, Clebert J. Solar and Evelyn Boudreaux Solar; brothers, Spaulding, Warren, Clebert, Jr., and Arren Solar; sisters, Rena Adams, Hilda Surgi, Rosalie Falcone, Orila Lasseigne, Rosanna Rousseau and Ellen Maroy. Mrs. Keller was a volunteer at St. James Parish Library for many years and was also a charter member of the St. James VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:30am until 11:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019