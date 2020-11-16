(John 3:16) For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.Our beautiful, sweet and selfless mother was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Christ, her savior, at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was raised in Turnerville and was a lifelong resident and native of Plaquemine. She was the last surviving sibling out of nine children.Mama lived a simple life and found joy in being surrounded by loved ones- and everyone loved her! She was our special angel sent by God. Mama devoted her entire life to the care and nurturing of her family. She took great pride in each and every one of them. Always making sure we were safe and had everything we needed. By her many children and grandchildren, her footprints will be left upon this earth for many generations to come.We all had our part in spoiling Mama and gave her the title "Queen Bee." Whatever she wanted- we gave it to her. Afterall, she did deserve it! Her faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ, was unshakeable and she was always ready to share it with others. It has been an honor for us to share our lives with a kind, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. We thank God for blessing our lives with a truly remarkable person whose memories will forever be etched in our hearts until we meet again in Heaven.Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Wednesday, November 18th from 8:00 am to 9:30 am followed by mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park located in Plaquemine. She is survived by four daughters, Margaret Alice Simms, Mary Simms Roth (husband David), Olivia "Chee-Chee" H. Williams, Barbara H. Murray, Melissa Alleman, a granddaughter she raised; three sons, Larry J. Simms, Terry D. Simms (wife Trudy), John "Timmy" Simms (wife Tami); brother-in-law Huey Simms (wife Hazel); fifteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Leonard "Leroy" Simms Sr.; a son, Leonard Leroy Simms Jr.; a daughter, Linda Hebert Bolds; an infant grandson, Jared Simms; parents, Forrest J. St. Romain Sr. and Olivia Gremillion St. Romain; four sisters, Hilda St. Romain, Pearl S. Waggoner, Dorothy S. Granger, Eula S. Diamond; four brothers, Roy St. Romain, Alvin St. Romain, Erwin St. Romain and Forrest J. St. Romain Jr. Pallbearers will be Larry Simms, Michael Bouquet, Terry Simms Jr., Bryce Bouquet, Seth Landry and Percy Simms; honorary pallbearer, Jody Deville Jr. We would like to thank our family and friends, especially Medric Smith and Jennifer Persilver Bouquet, for all the love and support. We also thank Bridgeway Healthcare/Hospice especially Heather, Haley, Andrew, Ryan and Chasity for their care. Please share memories at http://www.wilbertservices.com.