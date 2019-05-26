Lilly Waltman Chase, 81, a retired business owner of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home. Lilly was born October 25, 1937 in Ferriday, LA to Franklin Isiah and Emma Louise Mitchell Waltman. She attended Northwestern State University (NSU) where she met her husband Daniel Lee Chase and they married on January 6, 1956 in Natchitoches, LA. Together they raised two daughters, Marty and Lisa. They moved to Baton Rouge in 1964 and enjoyed supporting and hosting many events for NSU, Alcoholics Anonymous, the deaf community, and weddings for friends and family. Lilly enjoyed reading, fishing, shopping, and faithfully watching Charles Stanley every Sunday. Survivors include her daughters, Marty (Kevin) Bryant and Lisa (Gary) Potter; five grandchildren, Jake (Christon) Causey, Josh (Melinda) Causey, & Jared (Katie) Causey of Baton Rouge, LA; Jason Blakeney, and Jeremy Blakeney of Gretna, LA; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and her brother, William (Faye) Waltman. She is preceded by her husband, Daniel Lee Chase, sister, Louise Cooley, and parents, Frank and Emma Waltman. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am with Pastors Lee Shipp and Jeff Lee officiating funeral services at 11:00 am, all at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson HWY. Interment will follow at Resthaven. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 26 to May 28, 2019