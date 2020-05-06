Lily May Triggs
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"This is my Commandment: Love each other in the same way I have loved you." John 15:12. Lily May Triggs passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, just several days shy of her 92 birthday. She was born May 15, 1928 in Amite, LA to Leon and Diana Self Leonard, Sr. Lily May later met and married the love of her life Joseph Triggs. They were a long time resident of New Orleans, LA. Lily May was a member of Branch Bell Baptist Church, New Orleans where she was a dedicated Deaconess, Youth Sunday School Teacher, and a Youth Advisor until Hurricane Katrina. She then relocated to Baton Rouge and joined Elm Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Errol K. Domingue where she served faithfully as a Deaconess. Lily May truly was a "beautiful lady" in every way. She was loved by all who knew her. Survived by her only child Charles A. Hutton, Sr of New Orleans, LA; three grandchildren Charles A. Hutton, Jr (Contessa) of New Orleans, LA; Chanda H. Sims (David, II) of Houston, TX, and Cheryl H. Bocage of San Antonio, TX, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Josephine L. Green of Texas City, TX, Justine L. Walker of Baton Rouge, LA; Helen L. Smith of New Orleans, LA; brother Leon Leonard, Jr (Carolyn) of Amite, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Triggs, parents Leon and Diana S. Leonard, Sr, six sisters including her twin, Eva May L. Kelly, three brothers, nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for the immediate family on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00am with arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd Baton Rouge. Final resting place at Providence Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 8220 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003. To sign the guest book or offer condolences visit www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com/obituary/DeaconessLily-Triggs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
225-357-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved