"This is my Commandment: Love each other in the same way I have loved you." John 15:12. Lily May Triggs passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, just several days shy of her 92 birthday. She was born May 15, 1928 in Amite, LA to Leon and Diana Self Leonard, Sr. Lily May later met and married the love of her life Joseph Triggs. They were a long time resident of New Orleans, LA. Lily May was a member of Branch Bell Baptist Church, New Orleans where she was a dedicated Deaconess, Youth Sunday School Teacher, and a Youth Advisor until Hurricane Katrina. She then relocated to Baton Rouge and joined Elm Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Errol K. Domingue where she served faithfully as a Deaconess. Lily May truly was a "beautiful lady" in every way. She was loved by all who knew her. Survived by her only child Charles A. Hutton, Sr of New Orleans, LA; three grandchildren Charles A. Hutton, Jr (Contessa) of New Orleans, LA; Chanda H. Sims (David, II) of Houston, TX, and Cheryl H. Bocage of San Antonio, TX, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Josephine L. Green of Texas City, TX, Justine L. Walker of Baton Rouge, LA; Helen L. Smith of New Orleans, LA; brother Leon Leonard, Jr (Carolyn) of Amite, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Triggs, parents Leon and Diana S. Leonard, Sr, six sisters including her twin, Eva May L. Kelly, three brothers, nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for the immediate family on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00am with arrangements entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd Baton Rouge. Final resting place at Providence Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 8220 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003. To sign the guest book or offer condolences visit www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com/obituary/DeaconessLily-Triggs.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.