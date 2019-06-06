Lincoln Edward Polar "DOC," age 63, a native of San Francisco, California, and a resident of Gonzales, LA passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our of the Lake Hospital. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM. Funeral will begin at 11 AM at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 11453 Highway 73, Geismar, LA 70734. Minister Fay Earl is officiating. Burial will follow in the Prairieville Community Cemetery, Highway 929, Prairieville, LA. Lincoln is survived by his wife Letitia Briley Polar, Gonzales, LA; two brothers Abraham Polar Jr., Oakland, California and Michael Polar, Maurepas, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019